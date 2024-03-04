Barrister Gohar is now PTI chairman officially

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday announced the results of its intra-party elections, with Barrister Gohar Ali Khan securing the chairmanship uncontested, according to Raoof Hassan, the party’s Central Information Secretary and Federal Election Commissioner.

In a press briefing, Hassan disclosed the outcomes of the elections, revealing that Omar Ayub has clinched the role of Central General Secretary, and Dr Yasmin Rashid has been acclaimed as the unopposed President of Punjab. The elections also saw Ali Amin Gandapur emerging as the elected President of PTI for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), with Noorul Haq Qadri and Arbab Jahandad Khan being elected as vice presidents for PTI in K-P.

PTI K-P Election Commissioner Qazi Anwar Advocate confirmed Gandapur’s victory, emphasising the lack of opposition as no other panel submitted nomination papers.

In other appointments, Ali Asghar Khan and Irfan Saleem have assumed the roles of General Secretary and Additional General Secretary respectively, while Fakhar Zaman has been elected as Deputy General Secretary. Joint secretaries include Daniyal Khan Jadoon, Khaista Mehmood, and Taimoor Khalid. Responding to queries regarding the electoral symbol “bat”, stripped from PTI by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Hassan clarified that the decision stemmed from a petition filed by founding member Akbar S Babar. Hassan affirmed that Babar had not submitted any nominations for the intra-party elections but mentioned that his eligibility would be considered should he engage with the party.

Hassan reiterated that PTI had conducted its intra-party elections in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Among the contenders for the Chairman’s Panel, Ashraf Jabbar Qureshi and Aslam were present. Qureshi, a founding member, announced his withdrawal in favour of Barrister Gohar, expressing confidence in his leadership and the party’s efforts for the release of founder chairman Imran Khan from jail.

Meanwhile, Aslam, also a founding member, condemned May 9 and February 9 incidents and demanded transparency in the release of general election results. The PTI held the intra-party elections after a long battle in the run-up to the February 8 general elections, when it was stripped of its electoral symbol of “bat” by the ECP, a decision endorsed by the Supreme Court. Intra-party election is required under the Election Act. The last elections were held in the PTI during June 2016 with the next elections due in June 2021.