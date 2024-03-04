PSL 9: Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings by 20 runs

Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings by 20 runs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season nine match at the National Bank Cricket Arena on Sunday after a brilliant knock from wicket-keeper batter Usman Khan and good bowling from the Mohammad Rizwan-led side.

“We had planned to use powerplay to our credit and the way Usman Khan played it helped us massively,” Rizwan said at the post-match ceremony.

The right-handed batter is seen fielding during the match as Usman is also a wicketkeeper and comes one down for his side.

Sultans, who are at the top of the points table with 12 points, had set a target of 190 runs for the hosts in 20 overs. Kings, on the other hand, are fifth on the points table with two wins out of their five games.

Visitors did not get a good start as the South African batter Reeza Hendricks was out for one in the second over of the game. But Khan kept his calm and completed his ton. He was not able to complete his century in the match against Lahore Qalandars where he got out for 96 in the last over of the game.

Khan was declared player of the match for his knock.