Celebrating US-Pakistan partnership in promoting Entrepreneurship

TiE Islamabad and the U.S. Embassy celebrate the 10-year milestone of the Pakistan Startup Cup, Pakistan’s biggest startup competition with a capstone event.

The event marked a decade of U.S. and Pakistan partnership fostering innovation, growth, and success in the entrepreneurial landscape of Pakistan. The first ever all inclusive event for persons with disabilities, served as a pivotal moment, bringing together representatives from the government, corporate sector, investors, Entrepreneur Support Organizations (ESOs), startups and winners of the Pakistan Startup Cup, and diverse stakeholders in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The event was attended by [Naeem Zamindar, Former Minister of State & Chairman Board of Investments as the Chief Guest along with Deputy Counselor for Public Affairs Valerie O’Brien of U.S. Embassy, President TiE Islamabad Saqib Ahmed, along with key figures in the entrepreneurial community.

“We are thrilled to mark this significant milestone with the capstone event, bringing together the brightest minds and key players in Pakistan’s startup ecosystem,” said Naeem Zamindar . “This event is not just a celebration but a reflection of the incredible journey, impact, and success stories that have emerged over the past 10 years.”

The capstone event featured a diverse range of activities, including an Investor’s Roundtable, success stories by top startups, interactive discussions, and networking opportunities. The day also included the screening of a short documentary capturing the essence of the Pakistan Startup Cup’s 10-year journey.

Valerie O’Brien said “The U.S. Mission in Pakistan is proud of our role supporting a vibrant ecosystem of entrepreneurship in Pakistan. We are committed to empowering young people to dream big, take risks, and become the job creators and change-makers that Pakistan needs.”

The event hosted a distinguished lineup of speakers, including international experts and industry leaders, making it a must-attend for anyone passionate about entrepreneurship and innovation in Pakistan. With an emphasis on international collaboration, the capstone event aimed to strengthen cross-border partnerships, showcase global startup networks, and highlight the achievements of Pakistani startups on the global stage.