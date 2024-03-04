Teenager drowns in pond while making TikTok video

A teenager drowned in pond while making TikTok video here on Sunday, rescue sources said. According to details, an 18-year-old TikToker Ahmed s/o Abbas hailing from Garden Town Jhang Road Toba Tek Singh along with his friend Nisar Ali s/o Muhammad Sarwar visited a pond near Divisional Public School and College. The teenager asked his friend to shoot video when he will jump into the pond. Ahmed 18, jumped into the pond but could not come out and after passage of 20 minutes Nisar Ali made an emergency call to control room of rescue. The divers of rescue reached the scene and after an operation of more than half an hour pulled out the body of Ahmed from pond and shifted it to DHQ Hospital Toba Tek Singh.