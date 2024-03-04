6 of a family die in incident of roof collapse

Six members of the same family, four kids and two women, were killed after roof of their house caved-in in Zakhakhel area of Khyber in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) early Sunday morning.

Sources in the police informed that three days of rain had left the house in a dilapidated condition. Locals retrieved the bodies from underneath the rubble on their own, the sources added. On Saturday, the rains had not only disrupted routine life in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) but also resulted in the loss of human life and property.

An eight-month-old baby girl died after roof of her house caved in due to downpour in Budhbir area of Peshawar. In another incident reported from Board Bazaar Tajabad area of the city, three kids and their mother were buried underneath the rubble when the roof of their room came down.

Rescue1122 personnel said that they shifted the injured to a hospital, where the condition of one of the children was stated to be critical. Similarly, in Lower Dir, three people were killed after their house was buried under a mudslide.