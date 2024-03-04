Punjab Police committed to eradicating violence against women

Punjab Police is determined to prevent violence against women and protect their rights.In this regard, under the direction of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, “NEVER AGAIN” awareness walk was organized to raise awareness among the citizens.

The walkthon organized under the theme “Violence on Women No More” Never Again started from Liberty Roundabout. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and ASP Gulbarg Syeda Shehrbano participated in the awareness walk. Senior officers including DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi, COO Safe Cities authority Mustansar Feroze, CTO Lahore Amara Athar, SSP Operations, SPs participated in the walk. Supervisory officers of different divisions of Lahore, hundreds of male and female officials of all police units participated in the walk. A large number of students, famous personalities from various walks of life, civil society and citizens participated in the awareness walk. The participants of the walk carried banners and placards about protection of women’s rights and prevention of gender-based crimes.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar spoke to the media and highlighted the steps taken by the Punjab Police for the protection of women. IG Punjab said that according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the protection of women and the elimination of gender-based crimes are the first priority of the Punjab Police. Punjab Police is committed to strict legal action under zero tolerance on every crime related to women or gender based crimes. Dr. Usman Anwar said that violence, harassment or violation of rights of a woman will not be tolerated anymore, the doors of all police stations, service and protection centers and offices of Punjab are always open for women. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that women can also take help Punjab Police’s Women Safety App, 15 Emergency Number and 1787 Complaint Center anytime. Other officers of the Punjab Police also addressed the walk and highlighted the recent steps taken to protect the rights of women.

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Police’s crackdown to arrest the dangerous fugitives and proclaimed offenders from various countries is continue and Punjab Police achieved another significant success. Punjab Police arrested the dangerous proclaimed offender wanted for 20 years in the murder case from Saudi Arabia and extradited him back to Pakistan. This year, the total number of dangerous proclaimed offenders and fugitives arrested from abroad has reached 14.

According to the details, proclaimed offender Abid Hussain killed a citizen by firing in Sohdara police station in 2004, the accused went into hiding and fled abroad after the incident, Punjab Police Special Operation Cell team issued a red notice of the accused from Interpol. The accused was traced and arrested from Saudi Arabia. After fulfilling the legal requirements, the proclaimed offender has been extradited back to Pakistan. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar appreciated the Special Operation Cell team for arresting the dangerous proclaimed offender. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that the criminal should be severely punished by completing the legal process soon.

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, strict crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing by Police teams is going on across the province, in continuation of which, 3045 cases have been registered under the Anti-Kite Flying Act this year and 2770 violators have been arrested. 3 lakh 10 thousand 464 kites, thousands of spinning wheels and metal strings have also been recovered from the possession of these accused.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that 550 cases of kite flying were registered in Lahore this year, 554 people were arrested. 13198 kites, 3932 spinning wheels, metal strings were recovered from the possession of the accused.

According to the spokesperson of Punjab Police, 521 cases of air firing and display of weapons were registered in the province this year and 495 accused were arrested.

Around 7798 cases of illegal weapons were registered in all districts and 6263 accused were arrested. 337 Kalashnikovs, 574 rifles, 666 guns, 6436 pistols, 86 carbines and thousands of bullets were recovered from the possession of these accused. Spokesman Punjab Police further said that 06 culprits were arrested while registering 06 cases of aerial firing in Lahore, 2117 cases of illegal weapons were registered in Lahore and 1767 accused were arrested, 149 rifles, 30 Kalashnikovs, 72 guns, 1814 pistols, more than 13 thousand bullets were recovered.