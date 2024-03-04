Upcoming govt not a ‘bed of roses’ for anyone

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi has said that the upcoming government will not be a “bed of roses” for any party, prime minister or chief minister.

“We will all have to work together to pull the country out of crisis but there is one party which says that it will not work with anyone,” he said in a media talk outside the Parliament.

“And the behaviour [of this party is pushing Pakistan towards instability, it is working on an agenda which will benefit anti-state elements,” Abbasi said in an apparent reference to the PTI.

He also expressed confidence that Shehbaz Sharif will be elected the prime minister, adding that all the allied parties had agreed to vote for him.

It seems that Mr. Hanif Abbasi fully aware that upcoming Shahbaz Sharif central government was the production of form-47 and it would be tough for it to survive without people support.