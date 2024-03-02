MQM-P formally joins PML-N-led coalition

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday formally joined the political alliance between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to form a coalition government at the Centre.

Both the parties signed a memorandum for the alliance following their talks at the Parliament House. After the agreement, the MQM-P announced that it would sit on the treasury benches and fully support the PML-N in the election of the speaker, deputy speaker, and prime minister. According to insiders, it was agreed in the talks that the local government system, resolution of the problems facing the people of Karachi, and devolution of administrative and financial powers would be part of the agreement. It was further agreed that a constitutional amendment would be made to ensure the devolution of financial resources from the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award to districts and towns, and legislation would be enacted to ensure local government elections were held after every four years.