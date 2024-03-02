Bilawal outlines plan to address challenges facing Balochistan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressed the media in Quetta on Saturday, outlining the party’s commitment to resolving the multifaceted challenges faced by Balochistan.

Bilawal, along with the newly-elected Chief Minister of Balochistan, Sarfraz Bugti, and other PPP members, emphasised the importance of a collaborative and conciliatory approach to governance.

He highlighted that the PPP would work with all stakeholders, both inside and outside the provincial assembly, to address the problems confronting Balochistan. He expressed his intention to govern in accordance with the conciliatory thinking of his late mother, Benazir Bhutto, who advocated for inclusive and cooperative governance.

A meeting was held with Chief Minister Bugti and coalition parties, where Bilawal conveyed his commitment to implementing the PPP’s ideology in the province. He stressed the significance of involving all political parties and stakeholders, both within and outside the parliament, in the process of finding solutions to the challenges faced by Balochistan. Acknowledging the magnitude of the issues in the region, Bilawal stated that attempting to tackle them as an individual or a single political entity would be challenging. He called for unity among all parties to collectively address the concerns of the people, emphasising the need for positive and collaborative efforts.

Expressing concern for the recent damages in Gwadar due to heavy downpour, Bilawal requested Chief Minister Bugti to make it his first official visit. He also pledged to arrange relief efforts for the affected population, underlining the PPP’s commitment to minimizing the sacrifices made by the people of Balochistan. Addressing the persistent issue of terrorism, Bilawal affirmed the party’s commitment to fighting extremists in accordance with the National Action Plan. Referring to the PPP’s historical stance on terrorism, he mentioned the efforts made in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat and Waziristan regions, vowing to apply a similar approach in Balochistan.

Bilawal also addressed the contentious problem of missing persons, particularly prevalent in Balochistan. Proposing the formation of a parliamentary committee based on the party’s conciliation policy, he invited all political parties to collaborate in resolving this issue collectively. He expressed gratitude to the political parties in parliament for not opposing Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti’s election, expressing confidence that the chief minister would address concerns and issues in good faith.