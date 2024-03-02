17 killed in KP as country experienes extreme weather

Pakistan is reeling from the devastating impact of persistent heavy rain and snowfall, with at least 17 people reported dead in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa due to incidents of roof collapse and mudslides. The adverse weather conditions have not spared other parts of the country, leading to tragic incidents, road blockades, and disruptions in daily life.

In K-P, Rescue Director General (DG) Peshawar confirmed that five children, a woman, and a man lost their lives, while five others sustained injuries in rain-related incidents in the Khyber district. Incidents of roof collapse were also reported in Peshawar, Lower Dir, and Bajaur, resulting in the unfortunate loss of human lives and livestock.

The Rescue DG expressed deep concern over the untold woes inflicted on the affected people, emphasising the challenges posed by the roof collapse incidents.

Tragedy struck in Lower Dir when a mudslide buried a house, leading to the death of three individuals. Rescue teams swiftly responded, recovering the bodies and transporting the injured to the hospital.

Khyber district experienced a third consecutive day of rain and snowfall, causing low-lying areas to be inundated and residents facing considerable difficulties in daily activities. The adverse weather conditions are not confined to K-P alone. From Lahore to Balochistan, Karachi, and the northern mountainous areas, the entire country is grappling with the repercussions of unpredictable weather patterns.

In Karachi, authorities declared a ‘rain emergency’ due to the ongoing unpredictable weather, while Lahore witnessed light rain in various areas, including Gulberg, Lahore Cantonment, and Mall Road. Other cities in Punjab, such as Kasur, Muridke, Phoolnagar, Sharaqpur, and Jhang, reported downpours, resulting in casualties and property damage.

Gwadar, experiencing heavy rain, faced challenges as the drainage system and rescue infrastructure were severely affected, prompting residents to seek safer locations. In Sibbi and nearby areas, heavy rains persisted for 14 hours, leading to rising water levels in rivers and canals. The irrigation department issued a high alert, urging emergency rescue teams to be prepared for any unfortunate situation.

Northern mountainous areas, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), reported intermittent rain and snowfall, raising concerns about highway blockades due to snow and landslides.

As the country grapples with these unprecedented weather conditions, citizens are advised to exercise caution. Emergency services are on high alert, ready to respond to any untoward situation, as the nation unites to face the challenges posed by this severe weather onslaught.