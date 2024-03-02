Dozens of vehicles collide on M2 near Kallar Kahar

Dozens of vehicles collided due to dense fog on the Motorway M2 near Kallar Kahar district of Punjab on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses said that the collision happened due to low to non-visibility amid dense fog, however, no human losses were reported. A spokesperson for the Motorway Police said that the Chakwal Motorway has been closed for all traffic from Balkasar village to Lilla city amid dense fog.

The closure was deemed necessary to mitigate potential risks and ensure the safety of motorists navigating through the challenging weather conditions, he added. Meanwhile, APP reported a collision between a car and a bus, sparking fears of a major disaster.

The car erupted in flames following the impact, APP quoted a spokesperson for the NH&MP as saying. However, the timely intervention of the National Highways and Motorway Police proved to be lifesaving. The NH&MP officials rushed to the scene promptly, the motorway police launched a rescue operation, he added.

Reportedly, six vehicles experienced a minor fender-bender due to a road slip caused by the aftermath of the primary collision. No injuries were sustained in these subsequent incidents. He further said that adding to the challenges faced by commuters, heavy fog descended upon the motorway, prompting authorities to make a tough decision.