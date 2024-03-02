Comprehensive relief initiative for Gwadar underway after heavy rainfall

A comprehensive relief initiative is underway for Gwadar, the focal point of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and its neighboring areas following heavy rainfall that caused significant damage in Balochistan.

This was stated by Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Leghari of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), according to Gwadar Pro. The aim of this initiative is to swiftly address the urgent needs of the communities affected by the natural disaster. In an Emergency Response meeting attended by the Secretary General and key department heads, Chairman Leghari issued clear directives to immediately start rescue and relief operations.

“We have activated the operations room at PRCS National headquarters to closely monitor the evolving situation,” Chairman Leghari stated, highlighting the organization’s proactive approach in crisis management.