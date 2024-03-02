Bilawal hopes new APNS office-bearers will promote democratic values

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm congratulations to the recently elected office-bearers of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) on their well-deserved victory.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his congratulatory message addressed to the newly elected office bearers, saying: “The victory in the election is a manifestation of the trust and confidence your colleagues have in you.” He emphasized that Pakistan is currently facing a challenging period, and in these circumstances, the role of the media and the leadership of APNS is crucial. He highlighted that the media plays an important role in shaping public opinion and promoting democratic values. “Under your esteemed leadership, it is our sincere hope that the APNS will make even greater contributions to the growth and integrity of the press than ever before,” he added. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed confidence that the bilateral and constructive cooperation between the PPP and APNS will persist, fostering continued progress and collaboration for the betterment of the nation.