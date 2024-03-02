Why has Goher Mumtaz been critical of Farhan Saeed recently?

Farhan Saeed and Goher Mumtaz appear to be fighting an insane internet battle, with Goher recently intensifying his criticism of Farhan.

Following Goher’s recent interview in which he was seen to be openly critical of his former bandmate, Farhan uploaded a video of himself thanking his fans while performing for different audiences.

But Goher responded on his Instagram Story, igniting controversy with comments about Farhan’s singing prowess.

The post in question featured Farhan showcasing snippets of his performances with a caption that read, “My average life! I love you all.” While the post seemed like a heartfelt acknowledgement of his fanbase, Goher took the opportunity to address what he perceives as lingering concerns about Farhan’s singing skills.?In his Instagram Story, Goher, referring to Farhan as a younger brother, began by acknowledging the positive aspects of the video and expressing respect for Farhan as a friend and brother. However, he did not mince words when it came to addressing the issue that has seemingly been brewing between them.

Goher penned, “So my brother Farhan posted this clip with a great caption. You are a younger brother…but still…I have to tell you. I respect you as a friend and brother. I say things in all honesty and on a lighter note, in an interview, when asked that why always a ‘vocalist’ leaves a band as you were hired in Jal to sing Aadat as a replacement. At that time you were not confident, out of tune to sing Aadat…nothing more than that…also thanks for you have uploaded to show off. The PGC crowd…but somebody should tell you before posting this video on your page that you are still out of tune in these clips…Love you and your fans too…That too ‘all.'”

Goher’s comments fanned the flames, casting doubt on Farhan’s singing prowess and implying that the Instagram image was an attempt to “show off.” With a final flourish of irony, Goher said that he loved Farhan and his supporters and emphasised the word “all.” This open discussion follows Goher’s previous interview in which he candidly voiced his complaints on Farhan’s exit from Jal. The guitarist had stated that Farhan’s desire to imitate Atif Aslam was the cause of the band’s dissolution.