David expresses praise for Victoria after she pulled off Paris Fashion Week

David Beckham, the 48-year-old former soccer player, complimented his partner Victoria on her most recent Paris Fashion Week collection on Saturday.

He also revealed that the designer had a challenging season before the presentation, according to People.

“So proud of you for many reasons but this season threw a lot at you and again you just did what you do best,” David said after attending the show with their kids Cruz, 19, Harper, 12, Brooklyn, 24, and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham on Friday. “We love you @victoriabeckham,” he added.

Victoria Beckham’s Autumn/Winter 2024 collection was shown on Friday, and the Beckham family was photographed in the front row with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

In addition, Victoria posted a humorous video of the family sharing their fit check from backstage at the show on TikTok.

“Kisses,” Victoria wrote in the caption, tagging the family. “I miss you @Romeo Beckham,” she added, referring to son Romeo Beckham, 21, who was absent at the show. Each participant whirled around in the video before striking the ideal poses to showcase their appearances.

In the video, Brooklyn first appeared to be having some difficulty with his movements. He was dressed casually with a jacket and baggy trousers. After that, Cruz swung around with a sleek pinstripe suit and looked terrific.