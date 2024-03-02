Brazil’s Fluminense beats Ecuador’s Liga to win Recopa Sudamericana title

RIO DE JANEIRO: Two goals by Colombia’s Jhon Arias gave Brazil’s Fluminense its first Recopa Sudamericana title on Thursday. The 2-0 victory against Ecuador’s Liga de Quito overturned a 1-0 first leg deficit for the hosts at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Arias opened the scoring in the 76th minute with a header and netted the winner in the 90th minute from the spot. The Recopa Sudamericana is played between the winner of the Copa Libertadores and the champion of the Copa Sudamericana.

Previously, Liga de Quito won two finals against the Brazilian team; the 2008 Copa Libertadores and the 2009 Copa Sudamericana. Fluminense striker John Kennedy was sent off in the 79th minute after stepping on one of his rivals.

Marcelo, who won five Champions League titles with Real Madrid, reached his 31st title of his career.