PML-N-led coalition clinches speaker, deputy slots in NA

The PML-N-led coalition’s candidate for speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq secured a comfortable win on Friday following a 91-vote lead over PTI-supported Aamir Dogar in the election for the vital post.

Sadiq secured 199 votes out of the 291 cast, with one vote declared invalid. PTI-backed candidate Amir Dogar got 91 votes.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Mustafa Shah, the candidate fielded by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has been elected as the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly. Shah secured an impressive 197 votes, demonstrating strong support from fellow parliamentarians.

Competing against him was Junaid Akbar of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), who garnered 92 votes, securing the second position in the election.

A total of 290 votes were cast, out of which 8 were rejected as invalid.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered oath to the newly-elected deputy speaker soon after his election.

The session started with commotion in the house as SIC-PTI members chanted slogans of ‘chor chor’ and also raised chants in favour of party founder Imran Khan.

As the proceedings in the lower house commenced, PTI MNA Omar Ayub started to speak, however, NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf asked the PTI lawmakers to let the proceedings continue.

“You have the right to object but don’t hinder the session. Let me complete the agenda,” the speaker said.

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said the assembly was “incomplete” as the ECP had not allotted the reserved seats to SIC. He also urged the speaker to play a neutral role.

“Article 51 mandates that the House has to be in full, including the members reserved for women and non-Muslims. Before that, the House is incomplete.”

PTI leader Omar Ayub said the party wants justice and criticised the proceeding sans women and minority members. “The House is incomplete without women seats. How can you do this procedure? How can we run this House?”

Meanwhile, the Sergeants at Arms sprang into action when an individual began shouting slogans of “chor chor” from the visitors’ gallery. The individual was subsequently removed from the visitors’ gallery. Moreover, harsh words were exchanged between Jamshed Dasti and individuals present in the gallery. “Whoever he was, we have thrown him out,” Speaker Raja Parvaiz Ashraf said.

Subsequently, SIC members objected to the Sergeant at Arms’ decision and encircled the speaker’s desk to voice their protest. This situation resulted in the suspension of the voting process, as SIC members demanded the return of the person in question to the assembly. After a brief protest, the SIC members returned to their seats, and the voting process resumed.

Omar Ayub, while speaking on a point of order, demanded that an inquiry be conducted to determine who allowed the person, previously ejected, to enter the visitor’s gallery. He mentioned that the same individual had attended yesterday’s session as well. Ayub implied that the person might have been intentionally sent to disrupt the proceedings.

The outgoing speaker, Ashraf who was just minutes away from handing over the office to the newly-elected speaker, assured that an inquiry would be conducted – even though it is widely known that nothing substantial would happen thereafter.

Upon PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s arrival in the assembly, PML-N members created a circle around the former prime minister. SIC chanted “chor” on Nawaz’s entry, while PML-N members also chanted slogans. Nawaz left as soon as he cast his vote. Following the conclusion of the voting process, the ballot boxes were opened and votes were counted in the presence of polling agents from both sides.

After Sadiq’s victory was announced, the newly elected speaker of the National Assembly, took the oath of office for the 16th National Assembly amid desk-thumping. Sadiq has been elected to the position of speaker for the third time. He has previously held the position of speaker of the National Assembly from 2013 to 2018.

“Say thank you to the boots as well,” PTI-SIC leader Sher Afzal Marwat quipped, as the newly-elected speaker thanked various party leaders and other members.

Sadiq, in a polite tone, urged the newly-elected lawmakers to criticise decisions but refrain from resorting to personal attacks. Offering that his office was open for all, he urged them to work together for the betterment of the country.

Dogar, while congratulating Sadiq, mentioned “I contested the election without any seat adjustments; I am from a single party, and you came through a coalition. If the results of February 8 were accepted, today my votes would have been 225.” Up until this morning, Dogar revealed, 91 members who voted for him were under severe pressure but still chose to support him.

“This wasn’t election but selection,” Dogar said while referring to general elections and questioned what was the need to spend Rs50 billion on polls if the decision was made by those who counted the votes rather than those who voted. He demanded to give back PTI-SIC won seats, saying party was ready to cooperate.

Referring to the speaker’s offer of reconciliation, Dogar, while paying tribute to Imran Khan’s struggle, said that the party founder has given a go ahead for reconciliation but has linked it with the demand that PTI’s mandate should first be handed back.