PMO probes Imran’s IMF letter

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed on Friday that the Prime Minister’s Office has initiated an inquiry into a letter penned by Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During a weekly briefing on Friday, the spox said amidst diplomatic discussions, Foreign Secretary Saira Sajjad Qazi reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to upholding human rights both nationally and internationally during the 55th session of the Human Rights Council. She emphasized Pakistan’s dedication to collaborating with the United Nations Human Rights Mechanism to safeguard human rights across the globe.

Furthermore, the Foreign Secretary urged the High Commissioner’s Office to monitor the alarming human rights situation in India’s illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The call for an inquiry commission to address the situation underscores Pakistan’s persistent advocacy for the rights of Kashmiris.

Expressing condemnation, Pakistan vehemently denounced the recent tragedy in which Israeli forces perpetrated a massacre against innocent Palestinians, who were awaiting essential food supplies and life-saving medicines. Adding to the diplomatic discourse, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch reiterated Pakistan’s rejection of India’s decision to ban factions of the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference.

Pakistan urged India to lift the ban imposed on eight Kashmiri parties, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and dialogue in resolving regional issues.

Responding to queries, the spokesperson disclosed that the Prime Minister’s Office is actively investigating the letter authored by PTI to the IMF, indicating a commitment to transparency and accountability within the government. On the energy front, the federal cabinet’s energy committee made significant strides regarding the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project. Prioritizing energy acquisition, Pakistan affirmed its understanding of the project’s strategic importance.

The committee’s approval of the construction of an 80 km pipeline in Pakistan’s initial phase underscores the nation’s proactive approach to meeting its energy needs.

Importantly, the spokesperson clarified that there is currently no evidence of any third-party involvement in the project, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to pursuing strategic initiatives in its national interest.