PPP’s Sarfraz Bugti elected Balochisan CM unopposed

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s Mir Sarfraz Bugti has been elected unopposed as Leader of the House in the Balochistan Assembly.

According to the Balochistan Assembly, no one submitted nomination papers against Sarfraz Bugti for the slot of Chief Minister Balochistan. Sarfraz Bugti’s nomination as Chief Minister will be officially announced at 11am today in the provincial assembly session.

The swearing in of the newly elected Chief Minister of Balochistan will take place at Governor House Quetta in the evening.

Bugti has previously served as former caretaker interior minister and ex-provincial information minister. The politico had resigned as the caretaker interior minister in December last year and joined the Bilawal-led party. The candidate for the province’s top political position has been proposed by the PPP, and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders, including Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri, and Sardar Sarfaraz Chakar Domki.

The PML-N and the PPP formed an alliance post-election and decided to support each other in forming governments in the Centre, and the provinces.

However, Maulana Fazlur Rehman – the JUI-F emir and former ally of the ruling party – announced he would not become part of any government in protest against the February 8 poll results despite multiple attempts by the former allies to gain his confidence.