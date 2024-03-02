Punjab CM announces big cleanliness drive, Ramazan package

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Friday stressed the need for ensuring the cleanliness of the province, announcing to conduct surprise visits to every district of Punjab.

The newly-elected chief minister made these remarks while chairing a special meeting regarding the Ramadan Relief Package in Lahore.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that she believes in serving people on basis of merit and transparency. He vowed to provide Ramazan Relief Package to those who did not vote for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the February 8 general elections.

She directed the authorities to ensure the quality of items being prepared under Ramadan Package for the poor and deserving segments of society. She also directed district authorities to do random checking of packets being prepared for package.

The Punjab CM also vowed to make surprise visits in all the districts. Stressing the need to ensure the province’s cleanliness, Maryam asked the administration to pay special attention to matters, including wall-chalking, in line with cleanliness.

Earlier in the day, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz imposed a ban on transfers and postings across the province.

The spokesperson said that important transfers will be carried out after permission from the Chief Minister House via a summary.

After taking charge as Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz gave one month to the administration to remove encroachment from Lahore markets. She passed the orders after taking notice of the problems faced by the citizens due to keeping goods in front of the shops.

The citizens complained to the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz that the shopkeepers had kept the goods outside. They are facing serious problems in traffic due to the encroachment of the stalls and carts that also lead to everyday accidents.

Meanwhile, Maryam took notice of the murder following the alleged torture of a domestic worker in Sargodha. She immediately sought a report from the Inspector General of Police regarding the incident. According to the initial report, the accused has been identified, and raids are underway to apprehend him. Maryam Nawaz Sharif emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the incident and urged that the perpetrator be brought to justice swiftly. She stated that violence of any kind has no place in Punjab.