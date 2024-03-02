Karachi grid holds strong in showers

Electricity supply to Karachi remained stable amidst intermittent showers throughout the day. KE teams continued to monitor the situation while field teams remained available to address any faults.

In accordance with emergency safety protocols, power supply to low-lying areas with a risk of waterlogging and those with a high prevalence of kundas was temporarily suspended. These areas were also gradually being re-energized after clearance from field teams.

Spokesperson KE advised citizens to continue exercising caution by maintaining a safe distance from all electrical infrastructure and avoid using appliances indoors with wet hands or feet as well as those exposed to rain such as water motors. KE’s social media platforms remain accessible 24/7 to assist customers and disseminate information. Customers can also seek assistance through the KE Live App and WhatsApp service. For emergency electrical complaints during rainy weather, the call center (118) is also accessible to assist consumers.