NPO to organize webinar on ‘Root Cause Analysis’

ISLAMABAD: The National Productivity Organization (NPO) is addressing the challenge of recurring problems within organizations by hosting a comprehensive webinar on “Root Cause Analysis” (RCA) on March 6th (Wednesday). This session will provide professionals with the tools necessary to identify the underlying causes of issues and prevent them from resurfacing. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) delves beyond simple troubleshooting and focuses on addressing the fundamental factors that contribute to a problem, ensuring it doesn’t happen again.

The NPO’s webinar will offer a deep dive into RCA concepts, including the principles of the methodology, common causes of non-conformance, ISO requirements, and the importance of RCA in achieving lasting solutions. Participants will also receive a step-by-step guide to implementing RCA and developing effective corrective action plans. This webinar is designed for professionals involved in shaping organizational processes, such as supervisors at all levels, department heads, shift in-charges, and executives across various functions. By attending this webinar, participants will contribute to a more efficient, resilient, and proactive work environment within their organizations.