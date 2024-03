Dr. Robina Hameed, a famous Pakistani Doctor in America, under Healing & Caring Foundation INC, US, will organize a free medical camp on 3rd March 2024 at village Rangli, Teh. Jand Dist. Attock.

A team of specialist doctors will provide free-of-cost check-ups and medicines to the needy people of the area.

Dr. Robina Hameed Niazi has set up a trust in the memory of her late father Maj Hameedullah Khan. Memorial Hospital will provide care and high-quality treatment to the people of the vicinity.