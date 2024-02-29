Imran’s letter to IMF akin to hostility towards state, says Nawaz

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that PTI founder Imran Khan’s letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – linking the country’s political stability with any further bailout talks – is akin to hostility against the state.

Nawaz made these remarks as he arrived at the Parliament House for the inaugural session of the 16th National Assembly (NA). When probed further, the PML-N leader said such tactics were the ‘tradition’ of PTI.

Nawaz further said that “no political party will write such letters” and asked if this was not an act of hostility. “You can draw the conclusions yourself.”

A day earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar expressed his disapproval of the PTI chief’s letter to the IMF, terming this move as ‘highly irresponsible’.

Appearing on a talk show of a private TV channel, the prime minister said the letter was sent at a time when the caretaker government had significantly worked for economic revival, with relevant indicators showing positive trends and achieving various financial targets.

He mentioned that negotiations with the IMF are underway for a $6-billion-dollar agreement, which is crucial for the economic health of the country. Moreover, different multilateral agreements also depend on it.

He said there are appropriate forums for electoral disputes, and PTI’s decision to write a letter to the IMF was unjustified and highly irresponsible. However, he noted that in tangible terms, the letter would have no effects, but it would have political costs for the PTI

Previously, PTI founder Imran Khan confirmed that he had penned a letter to the IMF, urging the global lender to give the poll results a thorough once-over before cutting any new cheques for Islamabad.

“If the country gets a loan in such a situation, then who will return it?” he questioned, expressing concerns that such a loan could lead to an increase in poverty.