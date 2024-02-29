ANP decides against participating in parliamentary process

The Awami National Party (ANP) on Thursday decided against participating in the parliamentary process. ANP chief Asfandyar Wali Khan made it clear that his party will not take part in the electoral process in the Senate and assemblies. “The ANP wants the supremacy of democracy and parliament,” he added. “There is no precedence to how the money was utilised in the recently held elections. The ANP came to point out not voting for anybody in the provincial assemblies and Senate,” he added. Khan said: “We are of the view of providing the mandate back to the real representatives.” Few days back, it was reported that the ANP had declared its backing for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Balochistan, pledging support for the PPP in upcoming Senate and Presidential elections. This decision was made public following a meeting between a delegation from the ANP and former President Asif Ali Zardari, who serves as the co-chairman of the PPP.