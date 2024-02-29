7th PATS exercise concludes with impressive ceremony

The 7th Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Exercise-2024 reached its culmination at Kharian Garrison, punctuated by an impressive closing ceremony on Thursday, military’s media wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the ceremony was attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir as the chief guest.

The rigorous 60-hour “Patrolling Exercise” aimed at enhancing combat skills witnessed the participation of seven teams from Pakistan Army and fifteen teams from friendly nations, including Bahrain, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Morocco, Qatar, United States of America, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Turkiye. Additionally, observers from Azerbaijan, China, Germany, Indonesia, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Myanmar witnessed the exercise, highlighting its international significance.

Conducted from February 25 to 27 in the semi-mountainous terrain of Punjab, the exercise has emerged as a prestigious professional military activity, fostering healthy competition and camaraderie among participating nations.

In his address at the ceremony, the COAS commended the professionalism, physical and mental endurance, and high morale displayed by the participating teams throughout the exercise. He underscored the importance of mutual learning and collaboration, emphasising the role of PATS as a forum for developing professional military skills and tactical acumen.

Gen Munir reiterated the significance of PATS in promoting team spirit and enhancing readiness in the face of evolving threats, particularly in the fight against terrorism. He lauded the rich soldierly attributes of “character, courage, and competence” demonstrated by Pakistani soldiers in confronting terrorism.

The ceremony concluded with the COAS presenting individual and team awards to participants, recognising their outstanding performance and dedication.

International observers and defence attachés from participating countries praised the professional conduct of the exercise and expressed appreciation for its contributions to military cooperation and interoperability. Earlier on arrival, the army chief was received by Commander Mangla Corps.