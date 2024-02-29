Huawei launches world’s First 5.5G Intelligent Core Network at MWC 2024

Huawei showcased its comprehensive portfolio of 5.5G, F5.5G, and Net5.5G products and solutions for multiple scenarios at the Mobile World Congress 2024. the Under the theme of “Advance Intelligence,” these diverse product offerings empower operators to build ubiquitous, efficient, and collaborative networks that pave the way for the intelligent world of tomorrow.

George Gao, President of Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line, released the 5.5G intelligent core network solution which incorporates service intelligence, network intelligence, and O&M intelligence. Ready for commercialization, the 5.5G intelligent core network is an important part of 5.5G, which will improve both business value and development potential.

The new capabilities of 5.5G, including deterministic latency, precise positioning, and passive IoT, are expected to create even more opportunities for carriers in the B2B market. With the 5.5G commercial launch in 2024, operators will be able to build networks delivering premium experience.

5.5G has delivered stronger network capabilities that are supporting the emergence of more diversified services and more business success for operators. The industry expects a significant technological transformation to occur soon as these services need higher-level intelligence that features agile service provisioning, accurate user experience assurance, and efficient O&M across domains.

Li Peng, Huawei’s Corporate Senior Vice President and President of ICT Sales & Service, discussed how carriers can achieve business success in 5G and how 5.5G will further unlock the potential of networks and create new growth opportunities.

“5G is on the right path to business success,” said Li. 5G began commercialization in 2019, and over the past five years, it has already gained 1.5 billion 5G users around the world. It took nine years for 4G to make this happen. Currently, 20% of global mobile subscribers are using 5G. These users generate 30% of all mobile traffic and contribute to 40% of mobile service revenue.

Li explained, “5.5G is entering commercial use in 2024, and as 5.5G, AI, and cloud converge, carriers can unlock the potential of new applications and capabilities.” He went on to say that carriers around the world should focus on high-quality networking, multi-dimensional monetization, emerging services, and generative AI to grasp these opportunities.

Mobile users have proven willing to purchase experience upgrades for their mobile packages if their networks are high enough quality. The traffic generated by these users is, therefore, expected to significantly increase, allowing carriers to maximize the value of traffic. This has led to more and more carriers proposing strategic goals that include the construction of high-quality 5G networks.

By the end of 2023, more than 300 5G commercial networks had been launched worldwide, serving more than 1.6 billion users. 5G development is now well underway, with the growth rate of global 5G users reaching seven times higher than that of 4G users in the same period.

Huawei unveiled eight 5.5G innovation practices to help operators build 5.5G multi-path target networks. Cao Ming, President of Huawei Wireless Solution, remarked, “As all industry elements are ready, we have entered the first year of 5.5G commercialization. Huawei’s full series of 5.5G products and solutions, with ‘Native Giga’ and ‘Native Green’ capabilities, help operators from around the world to achieve multipath 5.5G evolution across all bands.”

Technological innovation in the telecom industry has historically resulted in more productive operator networks and increased service demands. Huawei’s Board Member and President of ICT Products & Solutions, Yang Chaobin, launched the industry’s first telecom foundation model, which provides key intelligent technologies that support service innovation, improve operations efficiency, revolutionize network productivity, and realize 5.5G intelligence objectives.

Yang said, “The Huawei Telecom Foundation Model leverages Huawei’s strengths in intelligent technology and offers two types of applications: role-based copilots and scenario-based agents. It will help carriers empower employees and improve user satisfaction, which will, in turn, improve network productivity.”

Operators using Huawei solutions ranked No. 1 regarding network experience during the 2023 testing by a well-known organization in key cities in Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands. Huawei has also collaborated with world-leading operators and industry partners to find innovative solutions to meet higher requirements of new 5.5G applications and scenarios. Together, they have promoted 5.5G technology verification and network deployment, expanding the nascent 5.5G market.

Huawei has already helped operators start 5.5G commercial verification and testing in more than 20 cities around the world. The Middle East has formed a general consensus on 5.5G development, with all six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) having completed 5.5G 10 Gbps rate verification and incubation of new services such as RedCap and passive IoT.

The industry’s first New Calling-Advanced solution launched by Huawei embraces enhanced intelligence and data channel-based interaction capabilities, ushering a multi-modal communication era and helping operators reconstruct their service layout. In addition, Huawei introduced the Multi-modal Communication Function (MCF) to allow users to control digital avatars through voice during calls, delivering a more personalized calling experience.