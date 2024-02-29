General Bajwa and General Faiz used to legislate with us, says Khawaja Asif

Former Federal Minister and Newly Elected Member of PML-N Khawaja Asif has revealed that General Bajwa and General Faiz used to legislate with us, and for that, we had to go to ISI headquarters.

Speaking to the media after the (N) League parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday, Khawaja Asif said that for political stability, other players are also present, not just politicians, now everyone needs to sit together so that stability can be achieved.

General Faiz and General Bajwa also continued to legislate on the basis of FATA and the executive council, they are also tolerating the same chaos that they have created.

President Arif Alvi has again violated the constitution, under Article 6, a case of treason should be initiated, he had challenged the state in November as well, whose perpetrators should be brought to accountability, otherwise, this cycle will not stop.