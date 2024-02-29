Shahid Kapoor regrets refusing hit film starring Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor shocked fans by revealing that he was offered a role in Aamir Khan’s ‘Rang De Basanti’ but he refused it. A report by Indian news agency India Today stated that Shahid Kapoor made the claim on fellow celebrity Neha Dhupia’s talk show ‘No Filter Neha Season 6’. The ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ star said he was offered the role of second protagonist Karan Singhania, played by South Indian actor Siddharth, but refused due to his commitments with other projects. The ‘Jab We Met’ star admits he regrets rejecting the project. “I regret not doing the film,” he was quoted saying in the report. “They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I’d cried while reading the script and loved it, but unfortunately, I couldn’t make time for it.” ‘Rang De Basanti’ featured an ensemble cast comprising of A-listers Aamir Khan Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan. It was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor was last seen with Kriti Sanon in ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.’