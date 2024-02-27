Closing Ceremony of “On Job Training of Royal Saudi Land Forces with Pakistan Army” was held at Multan.

The training was conducted from 15 January to 26 February 2024 with a view to foster joint employment and benefiting from each other’s experiences, while further consolidating longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The training which encompassed conventional as well as sub-conventional operations, culminated with field manoeuver & battle inoculation exercise, employing air and ground forces.

Commander Multan Corps witnessed the exercise as Chief Guest. The Chief Guest expressed satisfaction over mutual understanding and the training standards achieved.