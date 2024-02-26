Systems Limited secured the Top BPO Services Provider 2024 Platinum award from the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB)



Systems Limited (PSX: SYS), a prominent global technology leader, has received the prestigious Platinum award as the Top BPO Services Provider from the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).

Additionally, the company has achieved two more Platinum awards, solidifying its position as the Top IT & ITeS Exporter of 2024 and the Top IT Consultancy Services Provider. These notable accolades were presented at the IT & ITES Export Awards 2024, hosted by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).

The event was orchestrated to commemorate the substantial growth of IT & ITeS, a direct result of the Government’s strategic initiatives. It brought together a distinguished gathering of forward-thinking professionals, senior government officials, policymakers, and industry leaders, with Mr. Umar Saif, the Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, serving as the chief guest.

The prestigious awards were bestowed upon Systems Limited by Mr. Umar Saif, and the acknowledgment was gracefully received by Roohi Khan, Group CFO at Systems Limited, and Javeria Fahad, Head of Marketing at Systems Limited.

Systems Limited is a trend-setter in the BPO industry and it sets itself apart through a comprehensive array of differentiating factors. Scalability, transparency, convenient billing, and adaptable solutions that align with evolving business needs, stand as a hallmark.

The company prioritizes constant process strategizing and refinement, ensuring its BPO services stay at the forefront of industry advancements. Its commitment to security and data confidentiality, adherence to industry standards, and robust quality control protocols collectively reinforce its dedication to consistency and excellence. These factors collectively position Systems Limited as a trusted leader in the BPO sector, delivering unparalleled value and innovation to its clients.

Specializing in the realms of digital, data, AI, and cloud solutions, the IT giant redefines industry standards and pioneers digital-led change across diverse sectors, including telecommunications, banking and financial services, retail & CPG, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals.

On this valuable win, Asif Peer, Group CEO & MD, shares, “At Systems Limited, we don’t just provide services; we craft customer-centric transformative solutions that redefine industry standards. We are poised to continue our trajectory of innovation, providing unmatched BPO services that drive operational efficiency and elevate client success to new heights.”

The goal of the company is to empower organizations, enabling them to navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape, elevate operational efficiency, and drive substantial business growth. With strategic insights at its core, Systems Limited propels businesses forward, shaping a future where innovation is the cornerstone of success.

About Systems Limited

Systems Limited is a global leader in digital transformation, IT consulting & services, boasting a global team of 7000+ with unparalleled expertise spanning four decades in digital, data & AI, cloud, digital banking, and beyond. Offering industry-specific services, products, and accelerators across numerous verticals, Systems Limited enables its global clientele to achieve 360-degree value.

At the forefront of innovation, the company has expanded its global footprint across 16+ countries through subsidiaries, including Systems MEA, Systems Arabia, Systems APAC, & EP Systems. Key strategic partnerships with the world’s leading technology providers empower Systems Limited to deliver unmatched technological capabilities, fostering enterprise growth.

With a substantial list of awards and achievements, including four consecutive Forbes Asia Best Under A Billion, Asia’s fastest-growing company, Microsoft 2023 Country/Region Partner of the Year for Pakistan & UAE, Most Outstanding Company at ASIAMONEY thrice, Temenos Best Delivery Partner 2023 – MEA, top IT export, among top 3 companies at PSX, and numerous others, Systems Limited has established itself as a true leader in technological innovation.