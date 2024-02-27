Sheikh Nuri praises American-Pakistani philanthropist’s work for Pakistan

The custodian of the keys to Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) has appreciated the charitable work of American-Pakistani philanthropist and entrepreneur, Tanweer Ahmed.

Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ali, the custodian of the keys to Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) praised the work of Tanweer Ahmed during his public engagements in Pakistan which lasted for a week. The tour of the key holder of Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) was organised by Tanweer Ahmed so that the revered figure could speak to Pakistanis directly and share ideas.

Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ali said that Tanweer Ahmed had contributed for the promotion of IT education and quality health in Pakistan to help the country at a large scale. The custodian stated that Tanweer Ahmed was a role model for others and he led by example to show what charity is important and how countries like Pakistan benefit from such causes.

Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ali also delivered a lecture at Pakistan’s premium IT institution, Islamabad’s National University of Science & Technology (NUST). Recently, Tanweer Ahmed donated $9 million to NUST’s IT Tower to help students from poor backgrounds gain access to quality education through scholarships, with a focus on helping and empowering the most impoverished students from all across Pakistan. Gen Asim Munir, the army chief, has praised Tanweer Ahmed for his contribution in the following words: “Pakistan is proud of heroes like you.”

Governor Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori held a meeting with Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ali, the custodian of the keys to Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH) at Governor House and thanked him for his role in helping Pakistan.

A special ceremony was held in honour of Shaikh Nuri Muhammad Ahmad Ali, at Eidgah shrine in Rawalpindi.

Shaikh Nuri Muhammad Ahmad Ali, during his engagements, prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.

Pakistan’s Minister for Religious Affairs also held a meeting with Shaikh Nuri Muhammad Ahmad Ali. The Minister said it is part of our faith that Roza Rasool Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam is the holiest place on the earth. He said the people of Pakistan are deeply attached to Saudi Arabia and Madinah Tayyaba.

Tanweer Ahmed said that Shaikh Nuri Muhammad Ahmad Ali’s presence in Pakistan was a privilege and his kindness and affection towards the people of Pakistan were deeply appreciated. He said: “Sheikh Nuri Muhammad Ali commands a high position. He is sincere to the people of Pakistan and has always been an advocate of the people of Pakistan. We are thankful to him for his affection.”

American-Pakistani businessman tycoon Tanweer Ahmed has made headlines in Pakistan in recent days over his generous donation of $ 9 million to NUST.

The $9 million donation is one of the single largest donations by any overseas Pakistani to any Pakistani university.

The Army Chief told Mr Ahmed in a recent acknowledgement: “Your support to NUST in establishing the Science and Technology Park, expansion of campuses and partnership for assisting financially challenged students are praiseworthy initiatives, meeting due recognition. Indeed, through this venture not only will NUST gain further strength but will also enable many students to bear their expenditures. Your efforts in the domains of humanitarian assistance and interest in academia of Pakistan is a true reflection and favour for the people of Pakistan.”

Two months ago, the Governor of Sindh Mr Kamran Tessori conferred a doctorate and a gold medal on Tanweer Ahmed for his philanthropic work in Pakistan. The business tycoon has already built a state-of-the-art hospital in Sialkot.

Tanweer Ahmed is an American-Pakistani businessman, investor, entrepreneur and philanthropist who works with major companies, not-for-profit organizations and hospitals. He is the owner of the largest cricket complex in Houston, the Prairie View Cricket Complex and the owner of the Houston Hurricanes cricket franchise. The multi-millionaire businessman is the founder of a brand of food chains and also owns many food chain franchises like Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC. He owns California’s largest transport company and has business interests in the energy sector and medicine industry. Tanweer Ahmed is credited for taking over 50 million dollars in aid to Pakistan during the 2022 devastating floods in Pakistan.