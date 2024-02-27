The best dressed from the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards took over Los Angeles on Saturday night to celebrate the best in film and TV from the past year.

And while of course we loved watching our favourite actors pick up a few much-deserved gongs, it’s the red carpet that truly stole the show for us.

The SAG Awards are always a joy to watch, not only because the event is considered a predictor for the films that may take home an Academy Award come March, but because the nominees and winners are decided on by the 130,000+ performers members of the SAG-AFTRA guild, making it the largest voting body of all the awards shows.

On the carpet this Saturday, black dresses appeared in many forms, with Ayo Edebiri wearing a draped, off-shoulder gingham Luar gown, and actors such as America Ferrera and Tracee Ellis Ross wearing more structured black gowns.

Red also continued to cement itself as the colour of 2024, with Ariana Greenblatt wearing a maroon custom Vera Wang gown, River Gallo in a voluminous red and black floral gown, and Halle Bailey channelling The Little Mermaid in a strapless burgundy mermaid gown, to name just a few. courtesy refinery29.