An anti-corruption court on Monday adjourned the hearing of Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others till March 6.

The court summoned Parvez Elahi and other accused on the next date of hearing for indictment. Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail officials produced Muhammad Khan Bhatti.