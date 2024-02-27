Pakistan could learn from New Zealand in reducing tobacco harm

The world is coming to realize that harm reduction is the key to minimizing the health risks associated with smoking. This approach has been evident in several developed nations, among them, New Zealand is leading the charge with its most effective transition towards smokeless products. The Asia-Pacific nation has made massive strides in its quest to become smoke-free by 2025.

Nicotine in vapes and oral pouches, although addictive, carries a fraction of the harm compared to cigarettes. Each puff from a lit cigarette generates temperatures of around 1,000°C, resulting in the production and release of thousands of toxic chemicals. In contrast, alternative products such as e-cigarettes,, vapes and heated tobacco products employ the concept of heating instead of combustion. The omission of combustion from the process ensures these products do not release the toxicants found in tobacco smoke.

Tobacco is reported to claim the lives of 5,000 New Zealanders each year. With a population of approximately 5.2 million, New Zealand has witnessed a sharp decline in smoking rates, with official data showing a reduction in daily smokers to 8%, the lowest since records began. Moreover, 8.3% of adults have now turned to vaping, up from 6.2% in 2022. This transition is expected to improve life expectancy, health outcomes, and the financial well-being of smokers, which is why the government is pushing for the transition to smokefree alternatives. Public health modeling conducted in 2022 projected that the smoke-free policy would save New Zealand’s health system about US$1.3billion (£630m) over the next 20 years. The country is ensuring that smokers who do not want to quit are encouraged to switch by communicating the accurate risks of less harmful alternative products.

A recent survey of New Zealand residents indicates strong public support for the country’s pioneering smokefree law, which includes prohibiting the sale of cigarettes to the next generation. The research, conducted by Talbot Mills and commissioned by Health Coalition Aotearoa (HCA) and the University of Otago tobacco research group ASPIRE, reveals that 67% of participants endorse these measures. Specifically, 44% express strong support for retaining the smoke-free laws.

These statistics and surveys serve as a benchmark for other countries to follow and expedite the incorporation of the smoke-free approach into their priorities. Smoking is a global pandemic, contributing to more than 8 million deaths annually. The health system is also put to the test, with a significant portion of the budget allocated to treating diseases associated with it. New Zealand’s initiative has been ambitious in tackling this crucial issue. The biggest challenge will be to achieve the long-term goal of going completely smoke-free and maintain that balance over the years. Harm reduction is the only way forward to prioritize public health.