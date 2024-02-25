Peshawar Zalmi defeat Lahore Qalandars by 8 runs

Peshawar Zalmi have defeated Lahore Qalandars by eight runs in the 12th match of Pakistan Super League Season 9. Rassie van der Dussen scored a fantastic hundred however the Qalandars ended up as the losing side. Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi scored 211 runs for the loss of four wickets against Lahore Qalandars in the 12th match of Pakistan Super League Season 9. Opener Babar Azam and Saim Ayub formed a wonderful partnership of 136 runs with the former scoring 48 and the latter 88 runs. Shaheen Afridi took three wickets and Jehandad Khan took one wicket for Lahore Qalandars. It should be noted that Lahore Qalandars are playing their fifth match in the event today, Qalandars are still looking for victory while Peshawar Zalmi have played 3 matches in the event so far, out of which they have lost two and won one. Earlier, Qalandars won the toss and decided to field against Peshawar Zalmi in the 12th match of Pakistan Super League Season 9. Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi invited Peshawar Zalmi to bat first.