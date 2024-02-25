Mohsin Naveed Ranjha to become first Pakistani to open standalone studio on Regent Street!

Coveted fashion label, Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, announces a major brand expansion, as the fashion house is set to launch a standalone design studio in the heart of London’s luxury district, just off Regent Street.

Mohsin is the first Pakistani couture fashion designer to do so, taking the nations fashion footprint to new frontiers.

The MNR Studio will open its doors to London with a celebratory event on the 8th of March, 2024.

Led by Creative Director Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, Managing Director Abubakar Naveed Ranjha and managed by Pakistan’s top digital ecosystem powerhouses Cresset Tech, the MNR London studio will feature regular Ready to Wear Collections, Luxury Capsule Collections as well as Bespoke Bridal services, across both Menswear and Womenswear.

“I feel an immense sense of pride with the launch of our studio in London. Being able to share the beauty of Pakistan through fashion, right in the heart of one of the worlds most coveted fashion capitals, is thrilling. I have both high and humble ambitions for the MNR brand and our arrival into the London fashion scene is an important step to the fulfillment of some of these aspirations” said Mohsin Naveed Ranjha.

MNR Design Studios sowed its roots in the city of Gujranwala with the opening of its first bridal boutique in 2014, the success of which led to an expansion into the major metropolises of Pakistan, Karachi and Lahore. MNR has amassed a significant international celebrity following and recognition, dressing multiple global stars including celebrity Tan France on multiple occasions, alongside Bollywood forces such as Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Jhanvi Kapoor.

Speaking on their expanding global footprint, MNR’s Managing Director, Abubakar Naveed Ranjha remarked, “Launching in the European market is an exciting prospect for us. We have a consistently high demand for our clothes in London specifically, from a global clientele, and our opening in London is in cognizance of this.”

Indeed, the Mohsin Naveed Ranjha brand resonates across global cities of fashion, encapsulating the pace of the present while rooted in Eastern heritage of draped form and traditional artistry.

Mohsin Naveed Ranjha’s flagship stores are housed in Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, with presence in New York and online at www.mohsinnaveedranjha.com. The MNR London Studio will open on March 8, 2024.