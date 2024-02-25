Aima Baig says she once thought of taking her own life

Pakistani singing sensation Aima Baig recently discussed her highly publicised breakup with actor and model Shahbaz Shigri.

Baig touched on the complexities of their relationship as well as the public fallout that followed. Aima began by emphasising that despite the split, she and Shahbaz are on good terms, maintaining “a civil relationship and checking up on each other regularly”. The singer acknowledged the strong connection they once shared, stating, “Our vibe together was too good, even today.”

The conversation shifted towards the topic of settling down, with Aima disclosing, “I think I was not ready, but at the same time, I really liked the person.” She elaborated on her mindset, admitting she was going with the flow because of her genuine affection for her ex-fiancé.

Addressing the public scrutiny surrounding their breakup, Aima shared her perspective on the matter, expressing regret not for the relationship itself but for the excessive public attention it garnered.

She reflected on the mistake of “sharing too much”, stating, “Everything got too public. Everybody cared way too much. It wasn’t that important, there were lots of other things happening in the world, but that matter was too important for everyone.” The ‘Pyar Hua Tha’ singer remarked on the societal expectations surrounding marriage and her hesitation to conform to them. “In my head, I was still wondering I have to do this, I have to go on this tour, I have to do that song and I have to spend a married life amid everything,” she explained.

“My sisters are both married and they would tell me that you have to do this and that and I would just wonder that you have to do all of this,” Aima revealed that she felt pressured about the responsibilities that come with married life despite receiving care and assurances from her ex-fiance.

She explained how her siblings would try to

hide the internet vitriol targeting her and candidly shift her attention to other matters. She said, “But I

grew up with them so I could tell there was definitely something fishy.” “I had my phone and when I would see what was happening, I am not going to lie, I was so adamant that I was going to give up my life,” Aima made the heartbreaking revelation. “Like that’s it. I have lived enough. I felt that that was the end. I didn’t want to live anymore.”