Basant everywhere, but not in Lahore angers Lahoris

Basant is used to be attributed to Lahorites. It was purely the festival of Lahore. Revelers inside and outside the country would travel to Lahore to celebrate the fare, mainly with flying kites day and night.

Now, it is celebrated everywhere except Lahore, the city which nourished it. Kite flying is banned in Punjab.

But the ban seems to be strictly implemented in Lahore and in other cities police look flexible with the imposition of the ban, creating a sense of anger among the Lahorites, who believe their right to kite flying and Basant celebrations is snatched.

On Friday, people of Islamabad, Quetta and Pindi celebrated Basant and they shared on social media their pictures and videos flying kites.

These clips invited comments from the Lahorites. Some of them were of the view that the festival belonged to Lahore.

A social media user said, “Is ban only for the Lahorites? This is our festival, but we are not allowed to celebrate it.”

A netizen says, I am against any festival that costs life and injuries.

But I don’t think this centuries-old cultural festival should be banned. There may be other alternatives to the ban to avoid any loss of life and property.”

A social media user said, “My heart goes with the families whose loved ones died or received injuries in kite string related incidents. I always favour a ban on kite flying and Basant.” Police action on kite flyers In Pindi

People of Rawalpindi celebrated Basant on Thursday night and Friday, flouting a ban on the festival.

Police carried out actions in different areas and arrested kite flyers and makers.

The law enforcers arrested 187 kite flyers and sellers and recovered over 7,400 kites and around 300 kite flying string rolls from their possession.