Marwat served notice over remarks against Gohar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saturday issued a show-cause notice to party leader Sher Afzal Marwat after he made claims against former chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

The PTI, in the notice, asked Marwat to submit an apology letter within two days, saying that action would be taken as per party policy in case of a non-satisfactory answer. “A tense situation has arisen due to your statement,” said the former ruling party in its statement.

A day earlier, Marwat claimed that Barrister Gohar Khan was “removed” as the chairman of the former ruling party over “unsatisfactory” performance. His remarks came a day after Gohar announced that the PTI’s next chairman nominee is Barrister Ali Zafar. The party’s internal elections are scheduled to take place on March 3.

Talking to the media, Marwat said: “Incompetence and poor performance are the reasons behind Gohar’s removal as chairman. Barrister Gohar is a gentleman but his performance was not satisfactory.”

Responding to a question, the PTI leader said that Gohar failed to meet the workers’ expectations. “To run a party office, one has to be active all the time, but this did not happen.”

Following the election results, the party leadership’s approach was not commendable, he said, adding that Gohar should have led the party after the polls, but he failed.