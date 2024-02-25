BBZ to Imran: Serve Pakistan, Not Ego

PPP chairman slams Imran for approaching IMF, accuses him of prioritising politics over national interests

In the aftermath of the February 8 elections, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has strongly refuted accusations of rigging, asserting that political parties are using such claims for blackmail, a tactic that the PPP will not succumb to.

Addressing the media after extending condolences to the family of a 12-year-old party worker killed during electioneering in New Karachi on Saturday, Bilawal questioned the legitimacy of rigging allegations. He challenged political parties to specify the seats allegedly rigged, asking, “Was my Larkana seat rigged?”

Bilawal highlighted PPP’s claim to victory in two provincial seats, PS-124 and PS-125 in Karachi, based on Form-45. However, he alleged that these seats were unfairly given to other candidates through rigging. “We will fight a legal battle with evidence. If justice is not served, we will announce the next course of action,” he declared.

Commenting on the unfolding political scenario, Bilawal speculated that Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), may have decided not to field a candidate against PML-N’s prime minister candidate Shehbaz Sharif. He emphasised that Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), allied with independent candidates associated with PTI, should be truthful to its workers, asserting that they lack the majority in the National Assembly.

Regarding economic matters, Bilawal criticised Imran Khan’s approach to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), stating that writing a letter will not alleviate the crisis in Pakistan but exacerbate unemployment and inflation. Bilawal accused Khan of prioritising politics over national interests.

Expressing concern over violent incidents during the election, Bilawal announced plans to form a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) after the formation of the government in Sindh. He said the JIT will be aimed to investigate and bring justice to all parties involved in violent incidents during the election campaign, ensuring severe punishment in accordance with the law.

Bilawal vowed to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.