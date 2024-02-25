PML-N emerges leading party in NA with 108 seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the party rankings for the National Assembly seats, with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on top by holding most seats.

According to the ECP, the PML-N has secured 84 general seats, 20 women’s seats, and four seats for minorities. It has become the major party in the National Assembly with a total of 108 seats.

Meanwhile, the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) emerges as the second major party with the inclusion of independent candidates backed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). The SIC has secured 81 seats; however, the allocation of reserved seats to the party is pending with the ECP. The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has won 68 seats, ranking third in the party positions in the National Assembly. The PPP obtained 54 general seats, 12 women’s seats, and two minority seats.

The Muttahida Qumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) holds the fourth major parliamentary party position in the National Assembly with 17 general seats, four women’s seats, and one minority seat. The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) is ranked fifth with six general and one woman seat.

The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) and the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) hold the sixth and seventh positions in the National Assembly with four and three seats, respectively. Both parties secured one seat each reserved for women.

The Awami National Party (ANP) remained unsuccessful in securing a single seat in the National Assembly.

The ECP has released notifications of seven of the 10 seats reserved for minorities, while the matter related to the remaining three minority seats is under observation. The PML-N and the PPP have obtained four and two seats, respectively, while the MQM-P has secured one seat reserved for minorities.