Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for MNA-elect Khurram Nawaz

The District and Sessions Courts of Islamabad issued on Saturday non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) newly elected member of the National Assembly, Khurram Shehzad Nawaz, in connection to the “Azadi March” case. The case, presided over by Judicial Magistrate Shaista Khan Kundi, saw the appearance of notable political figures Asad Umar and Ali Nawaz Awan, who surrendered themselves in court. However, Khurram Nawaz failed to appear despite summons, leading to the issuance of the arrest warrant against him. As proceedings unfolded, Asad Umar and Ali Nawaz Awan, accompanied by their legal representatives, presented themselves in court. Additionally, both individuals filed petitions seeking acquittal from the case. The court, in response, has called for arguments on the matter and adjourned further hearing till February 26.