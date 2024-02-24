Iran felicitates Pakistan on smooth conduct of general elections

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian extended congratulations to Pakistan for the successful conduct of its recent national elections.

In a phone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Amir-Abdollahian stressed the importance of Iran and Pakistan implementing recent security agreements to enhance cooperation against terrorism. The discussion between the two diplomats, held on Friday, delved into mutual relations and ongoing regional developments. Following Amir-Abdollahian’s visit to Islamabad in late January, where both nations committed to bolstering political and security ties to combat terrorism, the need for further collaboration was underscored.

Amir-Abdollahian commended Pakistan’s electoral process and expressed optimism regarding the swift formation of a new government and parliament. Additionally, he voiced hope for Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi’s forthcoming visit to Islamabad, highlighting Iran’s significant role in Pakistan’s foreign policy.