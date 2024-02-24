Passport issuance starts for Hajj pilgrims

The issuance of passports for prospective Hajj pilgrims has commenced across Pakistan, bringing relief and excitement to thousands of individuals preparing for the holy journey.

Regional passport offices have opened their doors exclusively on Saturday to facilitate the smooth processing of passport applications.

The issuance of passports is particularly targeted at the 28,000 Hajj pilgrims choosing the official package for the pilgrimage, who are urged to promptly approach the passport office concerned to initiate the necessary procedure. Notably, the process requires biometric verification after which the passports have to be submitted to the respective banks, said sources in the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Pilgrims are reminded of the importance of adhering to the designated timelines, with the last date for passport submission to banks set for February 26. This deadline serves as a crucial milestone in the preparation journey for Hajj, emphasizing the need for timely completion of administrative formalities.

As the issuance of passports gains momentum, anticipation builds among pilgrims eager to embark on the sacred pilgrimage. The coordinated efforts of all stakeholders reflect a collective commitment to facilitating a smooth and efficient process, ensuring that Hajj pilgrims can fulfill their religious obligations with peace of mind and spiritual focus.