‘Micky’ — redefining the cinematic landscape of Pakistan

In this exclusive interview with Daily Times, we plunge into the captivating journey of Salman Bokhari, a Hollywood powerhouse with over two decades of experience.

Beyond his illustrious past, it’s his ambitious vision to revolutionize Pakistani cinema that’s turning heads.

Salman Bokhari, a versatile force, being an actor, director, producer and screenwriter, weaves a tapestry of passion and dreams.

“Micky” is a touching tale of a young boy’s dreams conflicting with his father’s expectations. The story beautifully navigates universal themes of passion, trials, and the unbreakable bond between father and son. In a heroic journey, Micky embodies the resilience of dreams against familial challenges. In a strategic collaboration with the PSL cricket team, Quetta Gladiators, Punjab Police and a historic partnership with Pakistan television PTV, “Micky” is breaking new ground in this cinematic venture.

The cast of the movie includes rising star Daniyal Khan as the lead actor alongside veteran actors, Adnan Shah Tipu and Sajid Hassan who will also be lending their talent, promising performances that will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on audiences. We are also promised surprise cameo appearances from well-known cricket players. When asked about the female lead, Bokhari replied “we still haven’t found what we’re looking for and the search continues”

As the shooting of “MICKY” unfolds, anticipation intensifies, fuelled by online competitions and challenges. Driven by a vision to create a cultural touchstone. Prepare yourself for an upcoming cinematic masterpiece set to redefine the narrative landscape of Pakistani cinema. Scheduled for release in 2025, it promises to leave a lasting impact on audiences.