Punjab Assembly: Malik Ahmed Khan Speaker of Muslim League (N), Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar elected Deputy Speaker

Lahore(Web Desk) Punjab Assembly: Malik Ahmed Khan Speaker of Muslim League (N), Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar elected Deputy Speaker

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan of Pakistan Muslim League (N) was elected Speaker of Punjab Assembly and Zaheer Iqbal Channar was elected as Deputy Speaker.

In the election of the speaker, 322 members cast their votes, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan got 224 votes, Ahmed Khan Bhachar of the Sunni Unity Council, the opponent of the PML-N candidate, got 96 votes while 2 votes were rejected.

After being elected Speaker, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan took the oath of office and elected the Deputy Speaker while presiding over the meeting.

Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar got 220 votes for Deputy Speaker, while Moin Riaz of Sunni Ittehad Council got 103 votes.

The meeting under the chairmanship of Speaker Punjab Assembly Sabtain Khan started late, there was noise on the arrival of PML-N nominee Punjab Maryam Nawaz in the House, members of Sunni Ittehad Council and PML-N raised slogans against each other.

During the meeting, 4 newly elected members of Punjab Assembly took oath, Hafiz Farhat of Sunni Unity Council was also included among those who took oath.

Ahmad Khan Bhachar of Sunni Ittehad Council said that their members are being prevented from coming to the assembly, Mian Aslam Iqbal is in a safe place.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Sabtain Khan said that due to the lack of notification of specific seats, they cannot stop the election of the Speaker, they will not allow anyone to be arrested from the premises of the Punjab Assembly.

The central leader of Muslim League (N) Atta Tarar has said that there is no ambiguity that Malik Ahmad Khan has the support of the majority.

Talking to the media in the Punjab Assembly, Atta Tarar said that the history of reserved seats has passed, you cannot join a party that has no membership.

Newly elected Speaker of Punjab Assembly

Malik Ahmad Khan’s father, Malik Muhammad Ali Khan of Khai Hathar, became a member of the Punjab Assembly on a Central Jamiat Ahl Hadith ticket in 1970, when Kasur was not a district but a Tehsil of Lahore.

Malik Muhammad Ali was a member of the Senate of Pakistan from 1985 to 1994 and also served as the Deputy Chairman of the Senate for 2 years.

New Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan along with former minister Fawad Chaudhary started advocacy

For the first time in 2002, he became an MPA from the Muslim League-Q and was the parliamentary secretary

In 2008, he could not win the election on the ticket of Muslim League-Q

In 2013, he contested the election on the ticket of Muslim League-N and was elected MPA for the second time

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan became part of the Punjab Assembly for the third time in 2018

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has also been the spokesman of Punjab government, former provincial minister and federal adviser