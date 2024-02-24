Punjab cabinet worked day and night, received a rupee of salary and did not take benefits: Mohsin Naqvi

Lahore: (Web Desk) Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the impression of not working and creating obstacles related to bureaucracy is completely wrong.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in his farewell address to the cabinet meeting said that they are going through a successful experience of good governance, the officers have shown the work of months and weeks in days and the work of hours in seconds.

Mohsin Naqvi said that he worked day and night with 8 ministers, but no one can point a finger at anyone, the Punjab cabinet did not receive a single rupee in the form of salary or benefits, Rs. .

The caretaker chief minister further said that in the case of electric buses, an offer was made to transfer 5 to 10 million dollars to Dubai.