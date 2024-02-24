The post-election political situation is bleak for Pakistan, and this is one of the main reasons cited for future economic challenges. The general elections of 2024 marked a significant turning point for Pakistan’s political and economic landscape. With a new government taking its place in the federal and provincial houses, the country stands on the brink of a major reformation without which a default is imminent. While reformations are a road less travelled, it is a journey that Pakistan’s current grim outlook necessitates. The economic think tank must work to address longstanding economic challenges and unlock new growth opportunities. As the nation looks forward to the future, it is imperative that I put forward a few ideas to take the first step towards reforms and restructures.

Tax Reforms in Agriculture & Real Estate Sectors

Tax reforms in Pakistan’s agriculture and real estate sectors are essential for promoting economic growth, ensuring fairness, and meeting domestic and international commitments. These reforms must be carefully designed and implemented to balance revenue objectives with considerations for equity, efficiency, and sustainability. Tax reforms in Pakistan’s agriculture and real estate sectors are necessitated by several factors:

Revenue Enhancement: The current tax structure in these sectors often allows for tax evasion and avoidance, leading to significant revenue losses for the government. Reforms aim to broaden the tax base and increase revenue collection by closing loopholes and ensuring fair taxation.

Equity and Fairness: The existing tax regimes often benefit wealthy landowners and real estate developers at the expense of small-scale farmers and low-income individuals. Reforms seek to establish a more equitable tax system that distributes the tax burden fairly across all segments of society.

Economic Development: Effective tax reforms can incentivize investment, promote modernization, and stimulate growth in the agriculture and real estate sectors. By removing distortions and encouraging productive activities, these reforms contribute to overall economic development and poverty alleviation.

Transparency and Governance: The opaque nature of transactions in agriculture and real estate often facilitates corruption and illicit financial flows. Reforms aim to improve transparency and governance by introducing measures such as digital documentation, valuation standards, and anti-corruption safeguards.

International Commitments: Pakistan’s international obligations, including commitments to international financial institutions and agreements such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), may require reforms to enhance transparency and compliance in the taxation of agriculture and real estate sectors.

All Hands-on Deck for IMF Review

The incumbent government must brace itself for the 24th IMF review and should primarily focus on addressing key economic challenges and ensuring progress towards achieving the objectives outlined in the IMF program. I believe that the economic think-tank needs to complete its homework on core policies, and these must include:

Fiscal Consolidation: Assessing Pakistan’s progress in implementing fiscal reforms aimed at reducing the budget deficit and ensuring fiscal sustainability. This involves measures to increase revenue collection, rationalize expenditures, and improve public financial management.

Structural Reforms: Evaluating the implementation of structural reforms aimed at enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of Pakistan’s economy. This may include reforms in areas such as taxation, public sector enterprises, the energy sector, and governance to promote sustainable economic growth.

Monetary Policy and Inflation Management: Reviewing the effectiveness of monetary policy measures in stabilizing inflation and maintaining price stability. Discussions should also cover efforts to strengthen the independence and effectiveness of the central bank in pursuing its mandate.

External Sector Management: Assessing Pakistan’s external balance and exchange rate policies, as well as progress in addressing external vulnerabilities. This involves discussions on measures to improve export competitiveness, manage external debt sustainability, and strengthen foreign exchange reserves.

Social Safety Nets and Poverty Alleviation: Examining the impact of economic reforms on social safety nets and poverty alleviation measures. Discussions should focus on ensuring that reforms are implemented in a way that protects vulnerable populations and promotes inclusive growth.

Governance and Transparency: Discussing efforts to improve governance, transparency, and accountability in the management of public finances and implementation of economic policies. This may include measures to strengthen institutions, combat corruption, and enhance transparency in decision-making processes.

Overall, the core focus of the 24th IMF review for Pakistan should be on evaluating progress in implementing economic reforms and ensuring that policies are on track to achieve macroeconomic stability, sustainable growth, and poverty reduction.

A penny for our thoughts

The core focus of the budget for Pakistan in the fiscal year 2024-25 should prioritize several key areas to address the country’s economic challenges and promote sustainable development. Some of the core focuses could include:

Economic Recovery and Growth: Implementing measures to stimulate economic recovery and achieve robust and inclusive economic growth. This may involve initiatives to boost investment, enhance productivity, promote entrepreneurship, and create job opportunities.

Fiscal Consolidation: Pursuing fiscal reforms aimed at reducing the budget deficit, improving revenue collection, and rationalizing expenditures. This must include measures to broaden the tax base, enhance tax compliance, and prioritize spending on critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation: Strengthening social safety nets and poverty alleviation programs to protect vulnerable populations and promote social inclusion. This may involve expanding access to healthcare, education, and social assistance programs, as well as targeted measures to address poverty and inequality.

Infrastructure Development: Prioritizing infrastructure investment to address gaps in transportation, energy, water, and other essential infrastructure sectors. This could involve funding for infrastructure projects aimed at improving connectivity, enhancing competitiveness, and supporting sustainable development.

Human Capital Development: Investing in education, healthcare, and skills development to build a skilled and healthy workforce capable of driving economic growth and innovation. This may include initiatives to improve access to quality education and healthcare services, as well as programs to enhance vocational training and workforce development.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Aligning budget priorities with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to promote environmental sustainability, social equity, and economic prosperity. This could involve integrating SDG targets into budget planning and allocating resources towards achieving key SDG objectives.

The core focus of the budget for Pakistan in 2024-25 should be on fostering economic recovery, promoting fiscal sustainability, enhancing social protection, investing in infrastructure and human capital, and advancing sustainable development goals to build a more resilient and inclusive economy.

None of the areas that I mentioned falls into the realm of novelty, however, as I mentioned, reformation and corrective action is a road less travelled by Pakistani leadership but a journey that must be taken.

The writer is Foreign Research Associate, Centre of Excellence, China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Islamabad.