Palestinian Tragedy

Criticising the Israeli settler policy, Pakistan’s caretaker law minister joined a list of over 50 countries as he stood in The Hague and urged the top court to take notice of “systematic racial discrimination and apartheid against the Palestinians.”

The ICJ is currently hearing statements on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem. But while the legal eagles may believe the gavel pounding in the right direction may spell an end to the Palestinian’s troubles, reality dictates that Netanyahu Administration is in no mood to step back.

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine has been a matter of international concern for decades, with the Palestinian people facing unimaginable horrors in their own homeland. As Israel continues its brutal campaign against the Palestinian population, the world is witnessing a modern-day tragedy that echoes the dark chapters of history where settler-colonial regimes engaged in genocide.

Innocent civilians, including women and children, have been killed or injured in airstrikes, raids, and other military actions. The number of Palestinian homes demolished, and communities uprooted from their land, especially since October 7 is tantamount to a humanitarian crisis of epic proportions.

Israel’s systematic campaign against the Palestinian population is a stark reminder of the atrocities committed by other settler-colonial regimes throughout history. The goal is not just to suppress a people but to erase the very existence of Palestine itself. The Israeli government’s policies and actions are designed to exert maximum control over the Palestinian territories, with little regard for the human rights and dignity of the Palestinian people.

At this moment, the international community would have to come together to condemn Israel’s actions and support the Palestinian people in their struggle for justice and freedom. The United Nations must play a pivotal role in ensuring that Israel complies with international law and respects the rights of the Palestinian people.

It is crucial for countries like Pakistan to continue to raise their voices at international forums and hold Israel accountable for its violations of human rights and international law. The world needs to realise its moral obligation to speak out against injustice wherever it may occur. *